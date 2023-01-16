Exclusive

“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research

The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...

19 december 2022

Fosun weighs sale of Belgian diamond-grading firm IGI

Fosun International Ltd. is weighing a sale of International Gemological Institute in a deal that could value the diamond-grading firm at about $215 million, according to a report in Bloomberg.
The Chinese conglomerate is working with Deutsche Bank AG on the potential divestment of the Antwerp, Belgium-based institution. The Fosun unit that owns an 80% stake in IGI has not confirmed the news.
According to the report, Fosun is one of China’s largest non-state conglomerates with businesses including consumer, health care, property, financial services and mining. Shares of Fosun have risen about 12% this year in Hong Kong, giving the conglomerate a market value of about $7.5 billion.
Founded in 1975, IGI is one of the two main institutions that certify diamonds and other gems for their color, cut, clarity and weight. IGI operates 20 laboratories globally, grading finished jewelry, natural diamonds, lab-grown diamonds and gemstones, its website shows. It also runs 14 schools of gemology that train professionals in the diamond industry.
As per the Bloomberg report, Shanghai Yuyuan bought an 80% stake in IGI in 2018 for $108.8 million from shareholders Roland Lorie and Marc Brauner. The founding Lorie family kept the remaining 20%.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

