Exclusive
“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”
With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...
Yesterday
Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
16 january 2023
"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...
09 january 2023
Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer
Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...
26 december 2022
“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research
The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...
19 december 2022
ITRACEIT’S traceability solution achieves growing market adoption
The company’s innovative technology allows customers to track the movement of diamonds from mine to retailer, ensuring transparency and accountability throughout the supply chain.
“We are thrilled to see such a positive response from partners at all stages of the diamond pipeline,” said iTraceiT CEO Frederik Degryse. “Our customers are seeing the benefits of our technology firsthand, and it encourages our whole team to hear the success stories of these partnerships.”
Since the launch of their traceability solution in May 2023, iTraceiT’s technology is becoming increasingly important as consumers place greater emphasis on the value of known origin and an ethical supply chain.
iTraceiT plans to continue expanding its services and furthering its mission of building a more sustainable and responsible diamond industry. One of the new services the company is piloting with several jewelry manufacturing and brand partners in 2023, is the creation of a jewelry traceability report.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished