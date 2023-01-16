ITRACEIT’S traceability solution achieves growing market adoption

iTraceiT, an Antwerp-based leading provider of diamond traceability solutions, has announced that it has witnessed growing success at all stages of the diamond pipeline.

The company’s innovative technology allows customers to track the movement of diamonds from mine to retailer, ensuring transparency and accountability throughout the supply chain.

“We are thrilled to see such a positive response from partners at all stages of the diamond pipeline,” said iTraceiT CEO Frederik Degryse. “Our customers are seeing the benefits of our technology firsthand, and it encourages our whole team to hear the success stories of these partnerships.”

Since the launch of their traceability solution in May 2023, iTraceiT’s technology is becoming increasingly important as consumers place greater emphasis on the value of known origin and an ethical supply chain.

iTraceiT plans to continue expanding its services and furthering its mission of building a more sustainable and responsible diamond industry. One of the new services the company is piloting with several jewelry manufacturing and brand partners in 2023, is the creation of a jewelry traceability report.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





