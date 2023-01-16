SA police clampdown on illegal diamond mining in Northern Cape

South African police have led a joint multi-disciplinary operation to clamp down on illegal diamond mining in the Northern Cape Province, according to local media reports.

IOL reports that the operation dealt illegal diamond miners a “hard blow” as 82 people were arrested.

Of these 82, Gamieldien said 74 were arrested for being in the country illegally, five for trespassing, one for having an uncut diamond and two for dealing in dagga.

“The operation focused on illegal mining activities in the Port Nolloth and Kleinsee areas during which numerous digging equipment and implements including generators, jigsaws and power tools as well as bags of diamond-bearing gravel were seized,” police spokesperson, Brigadier Mashay Gamieldien was quoted as saying.

He said coastal patrols were conducted along the Port Nolloth and Alexander Bay shoreline, while aerial patrols were piloted along the South African or Namibian borderline along the Orange River.

The arrested will appear in the Port Nolloth and Springbok courts.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

