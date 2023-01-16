Exclusive

“Although we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

Yesterday

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research

The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...

19 december 2022

SA police clampdown on illegal diamond mining in Northern Cape

Today
News

South African police have led a joint multi-disciplinary operation to clamp down on illegal diamond mining in the Northern Cape Province, according to local media reports.
IOL reports that the operation dealt illegal diamond miners a “hard blow” as 82 people were arrested.
Of these 82, Gamieldien said 74 were arrested for being in the country illegally, five for trespassing, one for having an uncut diamond and two for dealing in dagga.
“The operation focused on illegal mining activities in the Port Nolloth and Kleinsee areas during which numerous digging equipment and implements including generators, jigsaws and power tools as well as bags of diamond-bearing gravel were seized,” police spokesperson, Brigadier Mashay Gamieldien was quoted as saying.
He said coastal patrols were conducted along the Port Nolloth and Alexander Bay shoreline, while aerial patrols were piloted along the South African or Namibian borderline along the Orange River.
The arrested will appear in the Port Nolloth and Springbok courts.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

