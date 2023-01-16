Botswana Diamonds completes construction of Marsfontein alluvial project

Aim-listed Botswana Diamonds has completed the construction of its Marsfontein alluvial project in South Africa.

Company managing director James Campbell said stripping of the overburden overlying the gravels had also commenced.

The Marsfontein project is a precursor to the larger Thorny River project which is expected to come on stream in the second quarter of this year.

Meanwhile, Campbell said regulatory approval had been received to increase the company's stake in the highly prospective Maibwe joint venture in Botswana.

Botswana Diamonds’ 51.7%-owned Siseko Minerals increased its stake in Maibwe JV from 29% to 50% in July last year.

Maibwe has 11 prospecting licenses in the Kalahari of Botswana with several kimberlite pipes; one of which has reported significant quantities of micro diamonds.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished