Exclusive
Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
16 january 2023
"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...
09 january 2023
Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer
Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...
26 december 2022
“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research
The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...
19 december 2022
“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...
12 december 2022
Mountain Province Diamonds announced 4Q 2022 production and sales results
1,621,800 carats recovered during Q4 at an average grade of 1.96 carats per tonne. Full year 2022 production of 5.52 million carats against guidance of 5.60 - 5.80 million carats.
In 2022, approximately 2.7 million carats were sold at an average value of $146 per carat (US$112 per carat) for total proceeds of $388.8 million (US$297.3 million).
This compared to 3.2 million carats sold at an average value of $94 per carat (US$75 per carat) for total proceeds of $298.4 million (US$236.9 million) in FY 2021.
Mark Wall, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "After a very challenging start to the year, primarily due to a spike in Covid cases at the GK Mine, a detailed recovery plan was developed and executed resulting in quarter over quarter improvement through 2022. We closed out 2022 with the refinance of our bonds, including reducing our total debt by approximately US$60 million compared to this time last year. We now enter the 2023 cold weather and ice road resupply season with good momentum and a backdrop of a resilient rough diamond market."
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished