“Althoug we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research

The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...

19 december 2022

UAE diamond brand Evermore to dazzle Indian market with big entry plans

Evermore, the popular diamond brand from Dubai-based Siroya ALTR, is set to dazzle the Indian market, with plans to open stores in metros and major cities. The company is also scouting for a big name from the Indian film industry to rope in as its brand ambassador to make a splash in the highly competitive sub-continent market, as per a report in Arabian Times.
Rohan Siroya, founder of 'Evermore', reportedly told Arabian Business, “We will have our first store in Pune in the Western Indian state of Maharashtra, followed by two more stores in the city and one in Delhi in the next few months."
Siroya ALTR, a joint venture between well-known UAE-based jewellery brand Siroya and New York-based ALTR-created diamonds, has earmarked $500,000 for its initial India entry plans, which will be increased significantly as its expansion plans gather more momentum going forward.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

