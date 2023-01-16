UAE diamond brand Evermore to dazzle Indian market with big entry plans

Evermore, the popular diamond brand from Dubai-based Siroya ALTR, is set to dazzle the Indian market, with plans to open stores in metros and major cities. The company is also scouting for a big name from the Indian film industry to rope in as its brand ambassador to make a splash in the highly competitive sub-continent market, as per a report in Arabian Times.

Rohan Siroya, founder of 'Evermore', reportedly told Arabian Business, “We will have our first store in Pune in the Western Indian state of Maharashtra, followed by two more stores in the city and one in Delhi in the next few months."

Siroya ALTR, a joint venture between well-known UAE-based jewellery brand Siroya and New York-based ALTR-created diamonds, has earmarked $500,000 for its initial India entry plans, which will be increased significantly as its expansion plans gather more momentum going forward.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished