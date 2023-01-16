Exclusive

“Althoug we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research

The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...

19 december 2022

B2Gold beats production target

B2Gold produced 367,870 ounces (oz) of gold in the fourth quarter of 2022, a quarterly record for the company.
The output for the quarter included 15,101 oz of attributable production from Calibre Mining.
Total gold production for 2022 was 1,027,874 ounces (including 54,871 ounces of attributable production from Calibre), above the mid-point of 2022 guidance.
This was the seventh consecutive year of meeting or exceeding annual production guidance.
B2Gold’s total gold production guidance for 2023 is between 1 million oz and 1,08 million oz.
The company produces gold from the Fekola open pit in Mali, the Masbate mine in the Phillipines and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

