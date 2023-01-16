B2Gold beats production target

B2Gold produced 367,870 ounces (oz) of gold in the fourth quarter of 2022, a quarterly record for the company.

The output for the quarter included 15,101 oz of attributable production from Calibre Mining.

Total gold production for 2022 was 1,027,874 ounces (including 54,871 ounces of attributable production from Calibre), above the mid-point of 2022 guidance.

This was the seventh consecutive year of meeting or exceeding annual production guidance.

B2Gold’s total gold production guidance for 2023 is between 1 million oz and 1,08 million oz.

The company produces gold from the Fekola open pit in Mali, the Masbate mine in the Phillipines and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

