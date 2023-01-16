Resolute boosts mineral resource estimate for the Mali gold project

Dual-listed gold miner Resolute Mining has recorded a 58% increase in the mineral resource estimate for its Syama North project, in Mali.

The miner said that the mineral resource is now 34 million tonnes grading 2.9 g/t gold for 3.18 million ounces.

“The infill drilling programme at Syama over the second half of 2022 has exceeded our expectations and the drill rigs are still turning on this contiguous strike discovery of over 6 km,” said Resolute chief executive Terry Holohan.

“We now have 1.86-million ounces in the measured and indicated categories for 19 million tonnes at 3 g/t gold at a 1 g/t gold cut-off. This mineralisation is close to the surface and adjacent to the areas we are currently mining.”

He said the end-of-year mineral resource and ore reserve estimates will be published next month, incorporating the significant additions to their business.

“Significant discoveries such as this clearly demonstrate that the Syama Belt is surprisingly under-explored and justifies the need for further systematic exploration work to be undertaken along the near 85 km of strike,” said Holohan.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished