“Althoug we’re the 7th world gold producers, we have to buy the metal in USA”

With more than 45 years in the industry, Clemente Guevara runs New Fashion Peru, one of the three largest jewelry companies in the country. All together control the 90% of a 120-million-dollar jewelry export market. Mr. Guevara is also a member of...

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research

The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...

19 december 2022

Resolute boosts mineral resource estimate for the Mali gold project

Dual-listed gold miner Resolute Mining has recorded a 58% increase in the mineral resource estimate for its Syama North project, in Mali.
The miner said that the mineral resource is now 34 million tonnes grading 2.9 g/t gold for 3.18 million ounces.
“The infill drilling programme at Syama over the second half of 2022 has exceeded our expectations and the drill rigs are still turning on this contiguous strike discovery of over 6 km,” said Resolute chief executive Terry Holohan.
“We now have 1.86-million ounces in the measured and indicated categories for 19 million tonnes at 3 g/t gold at a 1 g/t gold cut-off. This mineralisation is close to the surface and adjacent to the areas we are currently mining.”
He said the end-of-year mineral resource and ore reserve estimates will be published next month, incorporating the significant additions to their business.
“Significant discoveries such as this clearly demonstrate that the Syama Belt is surprisingly under-explored and justifies the need for further systematic exploration work to be undertaken along the near 85 km of strike,” said Holohan.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

