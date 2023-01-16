NDC & Jawhara Jewellery join hands to promote the natural diamond dream in UAE

The Natural Diamond Council (NDC), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting and supporting the natural diamond industry, has partnered with the leading jewellery brand, Jawhara Jewellery, to enhance aspiration and desire for natural diamonds in the United Arab Emirates.

According to the Press release from NDC, the collaboration will showcase the inherent and emotional value of this billion-year-old jewel and inform and educate people in the region about the integrity and heritage of diamonds, while celebrating innovations in the world of jewellery design and craftsmanship.

The Press Release claims that natural diamonds make the perfect accessories for moments both big and small and are ideal modern heirlooms that can be cherished by generations to come. Through this partnership, NDC and Jawhara will work together to celebrate this miracle of nature in all its glory. And also, that the collaboration will further shine a light on how their real beauty lies in the good that natural diamonds do for the world; empowering and enriching communities, the environment, the people and the countries they are found in.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished