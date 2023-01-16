Exclusive

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research

The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...

19 december 2022

“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...

12 december 2022

NDC & Jawhara Jewellery join hands to promote the natural diamond dream in UAE

The Natural Diamond Council (NDC), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting and supporting the natural diamond industry, has partnered with the leading jewellery brand, Jawhara Jewellery, to enhance aspiration and desire for natural diamonds in the United Arab Emirates.
According to the Press release from NDC, the collaboration will showcase the inherent and emotional value of this billion-year-old jewel and inform and educate people in the region about the integrity and heritage of diamonds, while celebrating innovations in the world of jewellery design and craftsmanship.
The Press Release claims that natural diamonds make the perfect accessories for moments both big and small and are ideal modern heirlooms that can be cherished by generations to come. Through this partnership, NDC and Jawhara will work together to celebrate this miracle of nature in all its glory. And also, that the collaboration will further shine a light on how their real beauty lies in the good that natural diamonds do for the world; empowering and enriching communities, the environment, the people and the countries they are found in.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

