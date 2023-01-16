Exclusive
Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
16 january 2023
"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...
09 january 2023
Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer
Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...
26 december 2022
“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research
The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...
19 december 2022
“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...
12 december 2022
The first Uzbek Jewellery Fair kicks off on May 12-14, 2023 in Tashkent
The exhibition company "EXPOTOUR GROUP" announced the the First Luxurious International Jewellery, Gems and Equipment Exhibition (Uzbek Jewellery Fair) to be held on May 12-14 in Tashkent.
The exhibition is organized with the support of the Jewelry Industry Association of Uzbekistan and in accordance with the decree of the President of the Republic "On measures to accelerate the development of the jewelry industry in the Republic of Uzbekistan".
A wide range of finished products and equipment of the jewelry industry will be presented to the visitors of "Uzbek Jewelry Fair": gold, silver jewelry, diamond jewellery, gems and gemstone jewellery, pearls, pearl jewellery, semiprecious stones and jewellery, antique jewellery,etc.
There is a steady positive trend in the jewelry industry of Uzbekistan. In February 2021, the presidential decree "On measures to create favorable conditions for the further development of the jewelry industry" was signed.
In accordance with the document, precious and decorative stones used by jewelers are exempt from customs duties, and the licensing requirement for the temporary import and export of gold, silver and other raw materials necessary for the creation of jewelry is canceled.
The procedure for the sale of precious metals to jewelry manufacturers is also being introduced on the basis of a direct contract or with a deferred payment condition, and the sale of jewelry on the domestic and foreign markets through e-commerce is allowed.
Individuals are allowed to export jewelry worth up to 10.000 dollars. Raw materials, materials and components (pearls, diamonds, precious metals) are not subject to import customs duties, except for customs clearance fees.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished