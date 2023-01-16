The first Uzbek Jewellery Fair kicks off on May 12-14, 2023 in Tashkent

Image credit: EXPOTOUR GROUP

The exhibition company "EXPOTOUR GROUP" announced the the First Luxurious International Jewellery, Gems and Equipment Exhibition (Uzbek Jewellery Fair) to be held on May 12-14 in Tashkent.The exhibition is organized with the support of the Jewelry Industry Association of Uzbekistan and in accordance with the decree of the President of the Republic "On measures to accelerate the development of the jewelry industry in the Republic of Uzbekistan".A wide range of finished products and equipment of the jewelry industry will be presented to the visitors of "Uzbek Jewelry Fair": gold, silver jewelry, diamond jewellery, gems and gemstone jewellery, pearls, pearl jewellery, semiprecious stones and jewellery, antique jewellery,etc.There is a steady positive trend in the jewelry industry of Uzbekistan. In February 2021, the presidential decree "On measures to create favorable conditions for the further development of the jewelry industry" was signed.In accordance with the document, precious and decorative stones used by jewelers are exempt from customs duties, and the licensing requirement for the temporary import and export of gold, silver and other raw materials necessary for the creation of jewelry is canceled.The procedure for the sale of precious metals to jewelry manufacturers is also being introduced on the basis of a direct contract or with a deferred payment condition, and the sale of jewelry on the domestic and foreign markets through e-commerce is allowed.Individuals are allowed to export jewelry worth up to 10.000 dollars. Raw materials, materials and components (pearls, diamonds, precious metals) are not subject to import customs duties, except for customs clearance fees.