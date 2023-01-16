Exclusive

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research

The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...

19 december 2022

“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...

12 december 2022

Israel International Diamond Week March 27 – 30, 2023 to feature tender of polished goods

Israel International Diamond Week, to be held from March 27 – 30, 2023, will feature a tender of polished goods held at the Israel Diamond Exchange’s (IDE)International Tender Center.
The tender will be conducted by Diagurus from March 26 – 30, 2023. The tender will include a large amount of white and fancy colour polished goods in a wide variety of colours, shapes and sizes. Diagurus is the Israeli branch of the South African DMC, which specializes in operating and executing diamond tenders, especially of polished goods.
Israel International Diamond Week is the IDE's first international event in three years. The week will include a professional conference, an exciting international exhibition and the World Diamond Congress.
Israel Diamond Exchange President Boaz Moldawsky said:“Even before announcing the tender, buyer registration has been progressing at a very rapid pace. I am sure that the polished tender will attract an even greater number of buyers, from Israel and around the world."

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

