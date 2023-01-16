Israel International Diamond Week March 27 – 30, 2023 to feature tender of polished goods

Israel International Diamond Week, to be held from March 27 – 30, 2023, will feature a tender of polished goods held at the Israel Diamond Exchange’s (IDE)International Tender Center.

The tender will be conducted by Diagurus from March 26 – 30, 2023. The tender will include a large amount of white and fancy colour polished goods in a wide variety of colours, shapes and sizes. Diagurus is the Israeli branch of the South African DMC, which specializes in operating and executing diamond tenders, especially of polished goods.

Israel International Diamond Week is the IDE's first international event in three years. The week will include a professional conference, an exciting international exhibition and the World Diamond Congress.

Israel Diamond Exchange President Boaz Moldawsky said:“Even before announcing the tender, buyer registration has been progressing at a very rapid pace. I am sure that the polished tender will attract an even greater number of buyers, from Israel and around the world."



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished