Exclusive

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research

The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...

19 december 2022

“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...

12 december 2022

Caledonia provides gold production guidance for 2023

Today
News

Caledonia Mining is expected to produce between 87,500 and 97,000 ounces of gold from the Blanket Mine and Bilboes oxides project in Zimbabwe.
The mining of the small oxides project is expected to begin in February, and the company will start extracting gold from the heap leach process in March. 
The Blanket Mine will contribute a larger share of the output with a projection of 75,000 to 80,000 ounces, while Bilboes is expected to contribute between 12,500 and 17,000 ounces.
“Production guidance for 2023 assumes that Blanket will broadly maintain the production rate achieved in 2022,” said company chief executive Mark Learmonth.
Caledonia registered record gold production in 2022 of 80,775 ounces, a 19.7% increase on the 67,476 ounces produced in 2021. 
Meanwhile, the gold miner said capital expenditure at Blanket in 2023 includes about $9.6 million for a new tailings facility (reflecting tightened regulatory requirements) and a further $9.8 million of deep-level capital development so that operations can be maintained in future years. 
Caledonia expects $2 million will be incurred this year in the preparation of a revised feasibility study for the larger sulphide project at Bilboes. 
In addition, the cost of the projected capital expenditure for the group is expected to be met from operating cashflows and in-country borrowings.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



Print version