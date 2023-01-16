KCM plans to shut down Nchanga smelter for 45 days

Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) will shut down its Nchanga smelter in Zambia for 45 days between July and August to upgrade the infrastructure.

The company said it would spend $27.63 billion on the process, which would include an update to the control system for the melting plant with a capacity of 311 000 tonnes per year.

"The shutdown works will benefit the smelter operations as it will enhance operational efficiency and production, which will then translate into increased revenue for KCM and its subsidiary, the KCM SmelterCo," it said.

The company stated that its priority is to ensure that the asset is in good condition to maintain jobs while the government seeks a permanent solution for KCM.

The Zambian government owns 20% of KCM through the state mining investment firm ZCCM-IH.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

