Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research

The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...

19 december 2022

“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...

12 december 2022

Etika Jewels partners with Diamond Foundry for providing carbon-neutral diamonds in UAE

Dubai jeweller Etika Jewels, a Dubai-based sustainable online jewellery retailer has collaborated with Diamond Foundry, a California-based lab-grown diamond manufacturer, to provide carbon-free diamonds in the UAE. The lab-grown diamonds will be offered in addition to Etika Jewels' existing ethical lab-grown diamond collection.
Basma Chaieri, the company's founder said: “Our mission at Etika Jewels is to give customers access to responsible jewellery with distinctive features while empowering them to spend consciously. As part of our continued commitment to sustainability, we are excited to be the first to offer a revolutionary diamond concept in the UAE."
The Diamond Foundry, which has attracted investment from Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, is the first producer in the world to use proprietary technology to grow diamonds in laboratories with no carbon emissions, thanks to a hydropower process.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

