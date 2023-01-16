Etika Jewels partners with Diamond Foundry for providing carbon-neutral diamonds in UAE

Dubai jeweller Etika Jewels, a Dubai-based sustainable online jewellery retailer has collaborated with Diamond Foundry, a California-based lab-grown diamond manufacturer, to provide carbon-free diamonds in the UAE. The lab-grown diamonds will be offered in addition to Etika Jewels' existing ethical lab-grown diamond collection.

Basma Chaieri, the company's founder said: “Our mission at Etika Jewels is to give customers access to responsible jewellery with distinctive features while empowering them to spend consciously. As part of our continued commitment to sustainability, we are excited to be the first to offer a revolutionary diamond concept in the UAE."

The Diamond Foundry, which has attracted investment from Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, is the first producer in the world to use proprietary technology to grow diamonds in laboratories with no carbon emissions, thanks to a hydropower process.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished