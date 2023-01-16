Exclusive
Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC inaugurates its office and successfully closes first 2023 tender
Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC successfully concluded its first Tender of 2023 which took place at the DDE in Almas Tower, DMCC from 7th January – 11th January 2023.
The company which is only a few Tenders old in DMCC received an overwhelming response from clients worldwide where the participation grew to more than 168 companies bidding competitively on more than 75,000 carats of original rough diamond production that was put on display.
In continuation with its effort to bring original rough diamond assortments to its discerning buyers, Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC sold more than 48,000 carats.
According to Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC, “We kickstarted our January 2023 Tender on a positive note where we saw more than 160 companies participating and competitively bidding on more than 75,000 carats of Rough Diamonds. The bidding was competitive on Singles as well on 5-6 Grainers and below both in Gem and Near Gem quality of Rough Diamonds. In large sizes especially in 5-10 Carats and 3-4 Carats the prices reflected the goods as Diamond Industry eagerly looks forward to a complete recovery.”
Image credit: Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC
Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC also inaugurated its new office in Almas Tower which has been upgraded with state-of-the-art facility to carry out Diamond viewings in the near future. The company welcomes all its clients to visit its new facility which will is now open for Trading and Tender Viewings.
For media enquiries and any additional queries, please contact: edia@dubai.krugerdiamondtraders.com
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished