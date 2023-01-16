Barrick Gold reports stronger Q4 gold production

Barrick Gold reported preliminary full year and fourth quarter 2022 production results.

On the back of stronger Q4 production, 13% higher than the previous quarter, preliminary gold production for the full year of 4.14 million ounces was approximately 1% lower than the 4.2 million ounces previously guided, while preliminary copper production of 440 million pounds for 2022 was in line with the guidance range of 420 to 470 million pounds.

The preliminary Q4 results show sales of 1.11 million ounces of gold and 99 million pounds of copper, as well as preliminary Q4 production of 1.12 million ounces of gold and 96 million pounds of copper. The average market price for gold in Q4 was $1,726 per ounce and the average market price for copper in Q4 was $3.63 per pound.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





