Anglo American appoints new group director of projects, development

Anglo American has appointed Alison Atkinson as the group director of projects and development as well as a member of the group management committee, to take effect during the second quarter of 2023.

"Alison's proven experience of leading large technology-based organisations delivering leading-edge programmes and projects is ideally suited to the phasing and development of our portfolio of major growth options,” said Anglochief executive Duncan Wanblad.

“By integrating our next phase of FutureSmart Mining™ technologies into those projects and our existing operations, we expect to see further improvements in safety and productivity, with enhanced project economics, while reducing our energy and water intensity.”

This new role, he said, is also central to Anglo’s attainment of its Sustainable Mining Plan climate targets and ambitions.



