Exclusive

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research

The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...

19 december 2022

“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...

12 december 2022

Anglo American appoints new group director of projects, development

Today
News

Anglo American has appointed Alison Atkinson as the group director of projects and development as well as a member of the group management committee, to take effect during the second quarter of 2023. 
He is currently the chief executive of AWE, an arms-length body of the UK Government responsible for developing and maintaining essential elements of the country's nuclear deterrent, incorporating some of the world's most advanced research and production capabilities.
"Alison's proven experience of leading large technology-based organisations delivering leading-edge programmes and projects is ideally suited to the phasing and development of our portfolio of major growth options,” said Anglochief executive Duncan Wanblad.
“By integrating our next phase of FutureSmart Mining™ technologies into those projects and our existing operations, we expect to see further improvements in safety and productivity, with enhanced project economics, while reducing our energy and water intensity.”
This new role, he said, is also central to Anglo’s attainment of its Sustainable Mining Plan climate targets and ambitions.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version