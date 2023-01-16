Sarine and DELGATTO sign cooperation agreement enabling rough diamond financing

Sarine Technologies Ltd has announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with the DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund (DDFF). The DDFF is introducing the “Del Gatto 360, Powered by Sarine” service for rough diamonds. This new and revolutionary program will employ Sarine's technological solutions for uniquely mapping, identifying and evaluating rough diamonds, thereby significantly enabling the scaling up of DDFF’s financing operations of rough diamonds.

The new 'Del Gatto 360 - Powered by Sarine's service will also provide interested parties with a unique new capability to have the rough diamonds they acquired and financed optionally manufactured by the same entity and in one place, with end-to-end traceability fully documented by the Sarine Diamond Journey™ solution.

Chris Del Gatto, Chairman and CEO of the DDFF said, “For the first time ever, all the elements of the diamond supply chain are aggregated and made simple due to the joining of Sarine’s technologies and DDFF’s alternative financing solutions."

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies, commented, “I am confident that the DDFF will now be able to increase the capital it injects into the market in a way that will create additional opportunities for the entire industry, in general, and particularly our many mutual clients.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished