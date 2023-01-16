Exclusive

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research

The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...

19 december 2022

“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...

12 december 2022

Sarine and DELGATTO sign cooperation agreement enabling rough diamond financing

Sarine Technologies Ltd has announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with the DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund (DDFF). The DDFF is introducing the “Del Gatto 360, Powered by Sarine” service for rough diamonds. This new and revolutionary program will employ Sarine's technological solutions for uniquely mapping, identifying and evaluating rough diamonds, thereby significantly enabling the scaling up of DDFF’s financing operations of rough diamonds.
The new 'Del Gatto 360 - Powered by Sarine's service will also provide interested parties with a unique new capability to have the rough diamonds they acquired and financed optionally manufactured by the same entity and in one place, with end-to-end traceability fully documented by the Sarine Diamond Journey™ solution.
Chris Del Gatto, Chairman and CEO of the DDFF said, “For the first time ever, all the elements of the diamond supply chain are aggregated and made simple due to the joining of Sarine’s technologies and DDFF’s alternative financing solutions."
David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies, commented, “I am confident that the DDFF will now be able to increase the capital it injects into the market in a way that will create additional opportunities for the entire industry, in general, and particularly our many mutual clients.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

