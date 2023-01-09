Exclusive
Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
Yesterday
"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...
09 january 2023
Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer
Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...
26 december 2022
“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research
The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...
19 december 2022
“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...
12 december 2022
Williamson: Petra moves to contain tailings material, strengthen New Alamasi water dam
The diamond miner said it also completed the creation of a safety bund, mitigating risk in affected areas.
It said environmental assessments, with the assistance of independent experts, continue to be carried out by Williamson Diamonds (WDL) to determine how best to clean up or remediate affected areas. Trials are also in place to identify the best land use options post-remediation of affected areas. To date, these studies indicate that areas lying within the Mining Lease Area (MLA) are best suited to be returned to wilderness, either as forest or wetlands, through amelioration of the soil and revegetation.
“Areas outside of the MLA are treated according to the depth of tailings material, where thinner layers of tailings can be mixed into the surrounding soil and thicker layers can be used for agricultural purposes following trials which demonstrate that enrichment with compost will enable cash crops to be farmed on a viable basis,” it said.
Petra confirmed that a total of 286 individuals from 50 houses were relocated as a result of the breach. Of these, 130 individuals from 22 houses returned to their former homes which have been deemed safe.
At least 145 individuals from 23 houses are currently accommodated in houses rented by WDL and 11 individuals from five rental houses have secured alternative rental accommodation.
All affected households have been provided with accommodation and humanitarian relief within the village they were displaced from.
Alternative agricultural land is being identified to enable farming activities for those affected to recommence as soon as possible and this work is ongoing in keeping with Tanzanian law and international standards for resettlement.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished