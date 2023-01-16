Exclusive

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research

The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...

19 december 2022

“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...

12 december 2022

Saudi Arabia's Ma'aden forms JV to invest in mining assets abroad

Today
Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden 1211. SE), the Gulf's largest miner, announced on 11 Jan 2023 that it has agreed to form a joint venture with the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund to invest in mining assets globally, as per a media report.
Ma'aden will own 51% of the venture while the Public Investment Fund (PIF) will own 49%. According to Ma'aden, the new venture's strategy "will initially be to invest in the iron ore, copper, nickel, and lithium sectors as a non-operating partner taking minority equity positions."
Ma'aden also said it agreed to acquire a 9.9% stake in American minerals exploration and development firm Ivanhoe Electric (IE) (IE.TO), as well as form a separate joint venture with Ivanhoe to explore and develop mining projects in Saudi Arabia.
The joint venture will provide Ma’aden with access to proprietary technology for conducting geophysical surveys to detect the presence of sulphide minerals containing copper, nickel, gold and silver.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished
