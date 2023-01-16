Exclusive

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

16 january 2023

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research

The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...

19 december 2022

“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...

12 december 2022

Kavango to resume drilling on Botswana’s Kalahari Copper Belt project area

Botswana focussed metals exploration company Kavango Resources is set to recommence drilling its Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) project area following a scheduled summer break.
At hole KCBRD006, Kavango is targeting a major stratigraphic structure identified by its Controlled-Source Audio MagnetoTelluric (CSAMT) surveying. 
It said drilling will take place on the sixth and final hole in the current drilling programme on prospecting licence PL082/2018 this weekend.
Upon completion, the company expects to have drilled about 1,640 metres in the programme, exceeding its original guidance of 1,250m.
"Through our innovative use of CSAMT, Kavango has identified major structures for the first time on our KCB licences,” said company chief executive Ben Turney.
“Our ongoing drill programme has subsequently confirmed these to be associated with deformation, fluid flow, and alteration. This could be a game changer in exploration for a new generation of drill targets on the KCB.”

