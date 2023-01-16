Kavango to resume drilling on Botswana’s Kalahari Copper Belt project area

Botswana focussed metals exploration company Kavango Resources is set to recommence drilling its Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) project area following a scheduled summer break.

At hole KCBRD006, Kavango is targeting a major stratigraphic structure identified by its Controlled-Source Audio MagnetoTelluric (CSAMT) surveying.

It said drilling will take place on the sixth and final hole in the current drilling programme on prospecting licence PL082/2018 this weekend.

Upon completion, the company expects to have drilled about 1,640 metres in the programme, exceeding its original guidance of 1,250m.

"Through our innovative use of CSAMT, Kavango has identified major structures for the first time on our KCB licences,” said company chief executive Ben Turney.

“Our ongoing drill programme has subsequently confirmed these to be associated with deformation, fluid flow, and alteration. This could be a game changer in exploration for a new generation of drill targets on the KCB.”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished