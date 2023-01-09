Exclusive
Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...
09 january 2023
Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer
Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...
26 december 2022
“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research
The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...
19 december 2022
“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...
12 december 2022
Petra first half output down 21% to 1.4MCts
It said production guidance for FY 2023 and FY 2024 was revised downwards from 3.3 to 3.6 Mcts for each of these years to about 2.8 Mcts for FY 2023, increasing to 3.0 to 3.3 Mcts for FY 2024.
The adjustment incorporates the impact of production curtailment at Williamson in FY 2023 of about 200 000 cts, cessation of production at Koffiefontein during H1 FY 2023 of 40 000 carats per year for both FY 2023 and FY 2024, lower H1 FY 2023 production at Finsch compared to earlier guidance of 85 000 carats.
It also includes a restated grade forecast for the Cullinan Mine for FY 2023 and FY 2024 given accelerated waste ingress of 200 000 cts per year for each of the two years.
Petra said its revenue for the period under review amounted to $212.1 million compared to $264.7 million, a year earlier.
Revenue includes $1.4 million from Petra’s 50% share in the profit from the sale of polished stones cut from the 342.92-carat rough white diamond sold into a partnership for $10 million in August 2021.
Meanwhile, Petra’s Gross debt decreased to $241.7 million as of 31 December 2022 compared to $366.2 million in June 2022.
The drop reflects the successful tender offer to repurchase second-lien notes.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished