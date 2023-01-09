Exclusive
Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
Today
"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...
09 january 2023
Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer
Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...
26 december 2022
“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research
The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...
19 december 2022
“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...
12 december 2022
AGD Diamonds to complete open pit mining at the Grib diamond deposit by 2028
The decision was announced during a working visit to the enterprise by the governor of the region Alexander Tsybulsky and assistant to the President of the Russian Federation Maxim Oreshkin.
"The project involves open pit mining up to minus 350 meters by the end of 2027. We are currently deciding how to continue working out a career below this mark, and we are in dialogue with the regional government. I think that in 2023 we will find a solution, and it will already be clear how this project will be implemented," Mikhail Bakov, CEO of AGD Diamonds, is quoted as saying.
He added that at the moment the company is also engaged in geological exploration in adjacent areas.
Tsybulsky noted that, despite the problems with mutual settlements with foreign countries, the diamond mining industry now feels quite confident.
"To date, the company has refocused on Dubai sites in order to offset the risks it was exposed to by trading through European exchanges," he explained.
AGD Diamonds (formerly known as Archangelskgeoldobycha) is the only diamond producer in Russia independent of ALROSA, which accounts for about 10% of all-Russian production. According to its reserves, The Vladimir Grib diamond deposit developed by AGD is the fourth in Russia and the eighth in the world. Reserves were approved in 2010 in the amount of 76 million tons of ore. The life of the field, which is currently being mined in an open manner, is more than ten years. AGD diamonds are usually sold at auctions in the world trade centers of Antwerp and Dubai through the sales division of Grib Diamonds.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished