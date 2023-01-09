Lucapa recovers 41 diamonds from Lulo kimberlite bulk sample

Lucapa Diamond has recovered 41 diamonds, including two special-sized diamonds weighing 15.27 and 12.37 carats from the Lulo kimberlite L164 bulk sample, in Angola.

It said the 41 diamonds weighed 66.05 carats.

At least 12 diamonds greater than one carat was recovered (a total of 50.21 carats or 76% of the total weight).

This yielded an average grade of about 3 carats per one hundred cubic metres or 1.17 carats per one hundred tonnes and an average stone size of 1.61 carats (at a bottom cut of the screen size of 1.5mm).

“The Lulo kimberlite exploration programme has delivered tangible proof that the Lulo kimberlite province hosts primary sources containing Specials, confirming Lucapa’s and our partner’s long-held views said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.

“Preliminary indications are that the kimberlite deposit has a very coarse (large) average stone size of 1.61 carats which, compares very favourably to two of the coarsest primary source kimberlites globally, the Mothae and Letšeng mines in Lesotho.”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





