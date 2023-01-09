Exclusive
Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...
09 january 2023
Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer
Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...
26 december 2022
“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research
The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...
19 december 2022
“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...
12 december 2022
Lucapa recovers 41 diamonds from Lulo kimberlite bulk sample
It said the 41 diamonds weighed 66.05 carats.
At least 12 diamonds greater than one carat was recovered (a total of 50.21 carats or 76% of the total weight).
This yielded an average grade of about 3 carats per one hundred cubic metres or 1.17 carats per one hundred tonnes and an average stone size of 1.61 carats (at a bottom cut of the screen size of 1.5mm).
“The Lulo kimberlite exploration programme has delivered tangible proof that the Lulo kimberlite province hosts primary sources containing Specials, confirming Lucapa’s and our partner’s long-held views said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.
“Preliminary indications are that the kimberlite deposit has a very coarse (large) average stone size of 1.61 carats which, compares very favourably to two of the coarsest primary source kimberlites globally, the Mothae and Letšeng mines in Lesotho.”
