Diamcor mulls increase of processing volumes at SA diamond project

Diamcor Mining, which owns the Krone-Endora at Venetia Project, in South Africa says its focus in 2023 will remain on additional operational advancements to support the increase of processing volumes over the long term.

The junior diamond mining company said the key near-term objectives were to install supplemental power systems, additional large material processing and diamond recovery systems, the procurement of additional heavy equipment, to further advance recommended exploration drilling and bulk sampling efforts to further expand the company’s understanding of the geotechnical aspects and the greater potential of the project.

“Our focus in 2023 will continue to be on further increasing processing hours and tonnages for the long-term, as well as looking towards the greater opportunities we have over the additional areas of the project yet to be defined,” said Diamcor chief executive Dean Taylor.

“These opportunities, with the goal of expanding our deposits inventory, are seen as an important step for the company.”

Diamcor said it successfully advanced several objectives in 2022 which allowed it to demonstrate the project’s processing plant’s abilities to achieve increased processing volumes on an hourly basis.

The company’s efforts to date had been mainly focused on the recommended initial drilling and bulk sampling exercises, followed by the development of the project’s infrastructure, processing plants, and the current trial mining exercises over an initial area of about 657.71 hectares of the project’s 5,888 hectares.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished