Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

Yesterday

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research

The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...

19 december 2022

“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...

12 december 2022

Diamcor mulls increase of processing volumes at SA diamond project

Today
News

Diamcor Mining, which owns the Krone-Endora at Venetia Project, in South Africa says its focus in 2023 will remain on additional operational advancements to support the increase of processing volumes over the long term.
The junior diamond mining company said the key near-term objectives were to install supplemental power systems, additional large material processing and diamond recovery systems, the procurement of additional heavy equipment, to further advance recommended exploration drilling and bulk sampling efforts to further expand the company’s understanding of the geotechnical aspects and the greater potential of the project.
“Our focus in 2023 will continue to be on further increasing processing hours and tonnages for the long-term, as well as looking towards the greater opportunities we have over the additional areas of the project yet to be defined,” said Diamcor chief executive Dean Taylor.
“These opportunities, with the goal of expanding our deposits inventory, are seen as an important step for the company.”
Diamcor said it successfully advanced several objectives in 2022 which allowed it to demonstrate the project’s processing plant’s abilities to achieve increased processing volumes on an hourly basis.
The company’s efforts to date had been mainly focused on the recommended initial drilling and bulk sampling exercises, followed by the development of the project’s infrastructure, processing plants, and the current trial mining exercises over an initial area of about 657.71 hectares of the project’s 5,888 hectares.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

