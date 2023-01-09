ALROSA unearths two large diamonds at Udachnaya on Russian Bank Worker Day

Two large high-quality diamonds were unearthed in Yakutia on one and the same day. This unique coincidence occurred on December 2, 2022, when Russian bankers celebrated their professional holiday.Two gem-quality diamonds, each larger than 50 carats, were extracted at Processing Plant No. 12 from the ore mined at the Udachnaya diamond pipe. The larger of them weighs over 67 carats, its dimensions being 30x20x14 mm. The second one, which belongs to the rare type IIa, has an octahedral shape and weighs more than 52 carats measuring 25x22x17 mm.Image credit: ALROSA“Finding two of these rare gem-quality diamonds on one and the same day is a unique coincidence. It is symbolic that this happened precisely on the Udachnaya diamond pipe, which has been accompanied by good luck since its discovery. But it's not just about luck. Several years ago, ALROSA specialists proposed to modernize the regular diamond processing scheme for additional recovery of type IIa diamonds. Successful modernization was carried out in a short time, and at the end of 2021, the technology was put into commercial operation at the Udachnaya Mining and Processing Division. This increased the percentage of extraction of the rarest and most valuable nitrogen-free diamonds. The huge rough diamond from which our craftsmen created the largest polished diamond, the Spectacle, in the history of Russian diamond manufacturing belonged to this type,” commented Dmitry Amelkin, ALROSA’s Strategy Director.Unlike the most common type Ia diamonds in nature, the crystal lattice of which contains groups of nitrogen atoms, much rarer type IIa diamonds contain practically no nitrogen atoms. According to expert estimates, they account for less than 2% of world diamond production.At processing plants, large diamonds are extracted from ore using X-ray luminescent separators - devices that use the property of natural diamonds to glow in X-rays. Different types of diamonds react to it and glow differently. Therefore, for high-quality extraction of diamonds of the second type, special adjustment of this equipment is required.ALROSA is the only vertically integrated diamond company in the world. The largest and most valuable diamonds are cut within the company, turning into rare polished diamonds. From October 1, 2022, individuals can purchase diamonds produced by ALROSA in banks without VAT. The program's partner banks include leading Russian credit institutions, including Alfa-Bank and VTB.