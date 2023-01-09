Exclusive

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

Yesterday

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research

The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...

19 december 2022

“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...

12 december 2022

Sarine signs MOU to acquire a majority stake in GCAL

Today
News
Sarine has signed an MoU to purchase a majority share of the New York's Gem Certification & Assurance Lab (GCAL) against an all-cash consideration. Established in 2001, GCAL’s mission is to provide the most accurate and consistent gemological services with uncompromising integrity and unparalleled customer care. GCAL remains the only gem lab in the world to stand behind their grading with a zero tolerance, money-backed consumer guarantee.
Sarine and GCAL will exclusively cooperate on serving North American customers, as well as on offering the industry B2B reports for generic non-branded diamonds. Sarine will continue offering its services independently to its high-end branded luxury customers outside the U.S. and will also continue seeking mutually beneficial cooperative arrangements in additional geographies.
David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies, commented, “We are thrilled by this opportunity to join forces with and acquire a major position in GCAL. I am confident that GCAL, leveraging Sarine’s technologies, will now be able to increase its market presence, to the benefit of the industry in general and to U.S. consumers, in particular, without degrading from their industry-unique principles of guaranteed quality and consistency".

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version