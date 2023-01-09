Exclusive

Yesterday

09 january 2023

26 december 2022

19 december 2022

12 december 2022

Deep-South completes soil sampling programme on two Zambian projects

Today
News

Mineral exploration and development company Deep-South Resources has completed the soil sampling programme on the Luanshya West project and the Chililabombwe project, in Zambia.
The programme on the Mpongwe project was postponed to this year due to difficult weather.
Deep-South said at the Luanshya West project, 1980 soil samples were delivered to the laboratory for assays. 
The programme covered three targets where five large anomalies have been identified from soil sampling and geophysical survey results compiled by Teal in 2009. 
Assay results are expected this month and will be disclosed to our shareholders in due course.
It said at the Chililabombwe project, 124 soil samples had been delivered to the laboratory for assays. Assay results are expected this month.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

