Exclusive

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

Yesterday

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research

The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...

19 december 2022

“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...

12 december 2022

Implats to give RBPlat shareholders unconditional offer

Today
News

Implats says it continues to take all necessary and reasonable steps within its power and control to ensure that Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) shareholders receive a wholly unconditional offer.
It also said to shareholders that it continues to engage with the Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP) constructively in this regard. 
Northam Platinum and companies associated with it published announcements last month that purported to indicate its firm intention to make an offer to RBPlat shareholders for RBPlat shares not yet owned by Northam. 
Implats then lodged a complaint with the TRP relating thereto which, in the words of the TRP "raises serious questions of law and fact that simply could not be ignored".
This led to the TRP requiring both Northam and Implats to make announcements.
“Implats reminds RBPlat Shareholders that the TRP Compliance Certificate, and JSE approval for the listing of the offer consideration shares, remain the only conditions precedent outstanding to declare the offer unconditional,” it said. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version