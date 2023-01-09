Implats to give RBPlat shareholders unconditional offer

Implats says it continues to take all necessary and reasonable steps within its power and control to ensure that Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) shareholders receive a wholly unconditional offer.

It also said to shareholders that it continues to engage with the Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP) constructively in this regard.

Northam Platinum and companies associated with it published announcements last month that purported to indicate its firm intention to make an offer to RBPlat shareholders for RBPlat shares not yet owned by Northam.

Implats then lodged a complaint with the TRP relating thereto which, in the words of the TRP "raises serious questions of law and fact that simply could not be ignored".

This led to the TRP requiring both Northam and Implats to make announcements.

“Implats reminds RBPlat Shareholders that the TRP Compliance Certificate, and JSE approval for the listing of the offer consideration shares, remain the only conditions precedent outstanding to declare the offer unconditional,” it said.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

