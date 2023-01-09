Exclusive

Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research

The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...

“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...

Uganda allows Blencowe to export materials from its Orom-Cross Graphite project

Graphite, nickel and copper developer Blencowe Resources has received an approval from the Ugandan Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development to export materials from its Orom-Cross Graphite Project to Chinese testing facilities to allow final bulk metallurgical test work to be undertaken in 2023. 
Jilin Huiyang New Material Technology was Blencowe was mandated to complete the test work in their existing pilot plant facility, which negates the requirement for the company to build its own bulk testing facility on-site in the near term.
“This bulk sample trial is significant as a precursor that ultimately leads us to a full offtake agreement, which in turn would enable us to kick start production with a critical mass of product sold to drive profitability and cash flow,” said company executive chairperson Cameron Pearce. 
The Ugandan mining law does not allow for the export of unprocessed raw materials and this approval is considered a landmark decision by the government.
The export permits for 100 tonnes of bulk raw ore materials and 400 litres of local groundwater will enable the company to export a representative bulk sample from the initial five years of production, which will be used to assess the metallurgical processes on a commercial scale including differing plant components to maximise the grade, recovery and flake sizing from the project. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

