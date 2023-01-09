The network "585 * GOLDEN" compares the target traffic before and after the New Year

In the network "585 * GOLDEN" compared the traffic, sales and customer requests in the last days of December and during the New Year holidays. The conversion to purchase increased by 10% while maintaining the average annual traffic level.

Throughout 2022, gold jewelry with precious and semi-precious stones was in the greatest demand, displacing more budget products. However, in the New Year's Eve period, an uncharacteristic change was noted in the 585* GOLDEN network: from December 24 to December 31, jewelry with cubic zirconia showed the largest increase. Rings and pendants with these crystals were chosen as a budget-friendly gift.

But already in the first days of 2023, diamonds, as well as topaz and garnets, became the most popular inlays again. With these inserts, gold pendants and bracelets were chosen more often than others.

Also, on the eve of the New Year, the demand for watches of both Russian and world brands has increased significantly. From December 24 to December 31, they were bought 3 times more often than in other periods. It was this new range that the jewelry chain actively developed in 2022, increasing its share to 34%.

The trend for rational behavior of buyers appeared already at the beginning of 2023. From January 1 to January 8, the use of exchange programs for old jewelry when buying new ones increased by a third compared to 2021.

A significant share of traffic to the 585*GOLD stores during the New Year holidays was made up of customers who received free jewelry presents in December. 17% of such customers returned in early January and made purchases worth more than 163 million rubles.



