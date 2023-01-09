Exclusive
Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
Today
"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...
09 january 2023
Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer
Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...
26 december 2022
“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research
The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...
19 december 2022
“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...
12 december 2022
The network "585 * GOLDEN" compares the target traffic before and after the New Year
Throughout 2022, gold jewelry with precious and semi-precious stones was in the greatest demand, displacing more budget products. However, in the New Year's Eve period, an uncharacteristic change was noted in the 585* GOLDEN network: from December 24 to December 31, jewelry with cubic zirconia showed the largest increase. Rings and pendants with these crystals were chosen as a budget-friendly gift.
But already in the first days of 2023, diamonds, as well as topaz and garnets, became the most popular inlays again. With these inserts, gold pendants and bracelets were chosen more often than others.
Also, on the eve of the New Year, the demand for watches of both Russian and world brands has increased significantly. From December 24 to December 31, they were bought 3 times more often than in other periods. It was this new range that the jewelry chain actively developed in 2022, increasing its share to 34%.
The trend for rational behavior of buyers appeared already at the beginning of 2023. From January 1 to January 8, the use of exchange programs for old jewelry when buying new ones increased by a third compared to 2021.
A significant share of traffic to the 585*GOLD stores during the New Year holidays was made up of customers who received free jewelry presents in December. 17% of such customers returned in early January and made purchases worth more than 163 million rubles.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished