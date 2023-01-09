VTB launched the sale of ALROSA investment diamonds without VAT

Today News

VTB has opened the sale of ALROSA investment diamonds to private individuals, which are not subject to VAT. Investors can purchase colorless, yellow and pink diamonds of varying degrees of shade intensity, the media communications service of ALROSA reported.

Two products are available for purchase: rare individual copies, as well as "Diamond baskets" - sets of colorless diamonds weighing from 0.3 to 2 carats with a single price per carat. The entry threshold for "Diamond baskets" is $20.000 thousand in ruble equivalent, for exclusive diamonds - $50.000.

There is a repurchase option for "Diamond baskets". The reverse sale of rare diamonds is also possible – at ALROSA sites. All diamonds are certified by an independent gemological laboratory.

The purchase of investment diamonds is available to wealthy VTB clients by pre-order through a personal manager.

"We recommend our clients to allocate up to 7% in the portfolio for alternative investments. ALROSA diamonds will become a reliable tool for asset diversification in the long term, especially after excluding VAT of 20% from their value. Diamonds from 2 carats in size with high color and quality indicators, as well as stones of rare "fantasy" colors have the greatest investment potential. This is due to the fact that their supply is limited, and demand is still stable, which creates the basis for long-term growth in the value of this asset," commented Dmitry Breitenbicher, Senior Vice President, Head of Private Banking and VTB Privileges.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





