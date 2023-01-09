Exclusive
"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...
09 january 2023
Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer
Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...
26 december 2022
“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research
The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...
19 december 2022
“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...
12 december 2022
Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...
05 december 2022
VTB launched the sale of ALROSA investment diamonds without VAT
Two products are available for purchase: rare individual copies, as well as "Diamond baskets" - sets of colorless diamonds weighing from 0.3 to 2 carats with a single price per carat. The entry threshold for "Diamond baskets" is $20.000 thousand in ruble equivalent, for exclusive diamonds - $50.000.
There is a repurchase option for "Diamond baskets". The reverse sale of rare diamonds is also possible – at ALROSA sites. All diamonds are certified by an independent gemological laboratory.
The purchase of investment diamonds is available to wealthy VTB clients by pre-order through a personal manager.
"We recommend our clients to allocate up to 7% in the portfolio for alternative investments. ALROSA diamonds will become a reliable tool for asset diversification in the long term, especially after excluding VAT of 20% from their value. Diamonds from 2 carats in size with high color and quality indicators, as well as stones of rare "fantasy" colors have the greatest investment potential. This is due to the fact that their supply is limited, and demand is still stable, which creates the basis for long-term growth in the value of this asset," commented Dmitry Breitenbicher, Senior Vice President, Head of Private Banking and VTB Privileges.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished