Consumers are testing a vastly less-expensive alternative to natural diamonds - Vin Lee, CEO of Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan of USA, is popular as the 'King of Luxury'. The Beverly Hills family office 'Grand Metropolitan' is a $7 billion AUM privately held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...
09 january 2023
Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer
Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...
26 december 2022
“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research
The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...
19 december 2022
“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...
12 december 2022
Charles Stanley to Retire from De Beers
Stanley will hand over his official duties over the course of January and remain through the end of February to ensure a smooth transition.
Céline Assimon, CEO of De Beers Jewellers and De Beers Forevermark, will take on Stanley’ responsibilities on an interim basis while the process to identify his permanent successor continues, and an announcement will be made in due course.
Stanley rejoined De Beers in 2010 – having previously worked for the business from 1994 to 2003 – and has played a key role in growing the De Beers Forevermark business in North America, overseeing several high-profile campaigns and significant evolutions in the business’s commercial offering, including the development of its e-commerce proposition.
Stanley also played a central part in representing De Beers in the wider industry through his roles in a range of diamond and jewelry trade associations, debeersgroup.com reported.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished