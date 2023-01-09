Charles Stanley to Retire from De Beers

Charles Stanley, President of De Beers Brands in North America, is to retire from the business following more than 20 years with De Beers.

Stanley will hand over his official duties over the course of January and remain through the end of February to ensure a smooth transition.

Céline Assimon, CEO of De Beers Jewellers and De Beers Forevermark, will take on Stanley’ responsibilities on an interim basis while the process to identify his permanent successor continues, and an announcement will be made in due course.

Stanley rejoined De Beers in 2010 – having previously worked for the business from 1994 to 2003 – and has played a key role in growing the De Beers Forevermark business in North America, overseeing several high-profile campaigns and significant evolutions in the business’s commercial offering, including the development of its e-commerce proposition.

Stanley also played a central part in representing De Beers in the wider industry through his roles in a range of diamond and jewelry trade associations, debeersgroup.com reported.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





