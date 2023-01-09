The EU is again discussing a ban on the import of Russian diamonds

Today News

The European Commission has accelerated work on the tenth package of anti-Russian sanctions, RIA Novosti reported, citing a statement by Andrzej Sados, a member of the European Parliament from Poland.

It is expected that the new sanctions package will be adopted before the Ukraine-EU summit in Kiev scheduled for early February.

According to the Polish agency RAR, as part of the discussion of restrictions, an attempt will once again be made to introduce a ban on the import of Russian diamonds. Belgium has so far objected to this.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





