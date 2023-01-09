Exclusive

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research

The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...

19 december 2022

“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...

12 december 2022

Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...

05 december 2022

Saudi Arabia announces 6 new mining opportunities to be presented at FMF 2023

Saudi Arabia has announced six new mining opportunities that will be presented at Future Minerals Forum 2023 (FMF 2023), which is taking place from 10 to 12 January at King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre in Riyadh.
The projects come under the accelerated mining exploration initiative, which was launched in January 2022, according to a press statement by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.
The six sites are as follows:
1. Ar Ridaniyah site in Riyadh: Covering an area of more than 78 square kilometres (sq km), it has deposits of zinc and silver ore.
2. Umm Hadid site in Riyadh: Spread over an area of more than 246 sq km, it contains deposits of silver, lead, zinc and copper.
3. Jabal Idsas site in Riyadh: Spanning 121 sq km, it contains deposits rich in iron ore.
4. Bir Umq in Madinah: Spanning an area of 187 sq km, the site is rich in copper and zinc.
5. Jabal Sahabiyah in Asir: The site, spread over 283 sq km, contains zinc, lead, copper and iron deposits.
6. Muhadad site in Asir: Spread over 139 sq km, the site contains copper, zinc and gold.
The kingdom had awarded two major exploration licenses last year. In October 2022, the Canadian-Saudi consortium of Barrick and Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Maaden) were awarded the Umm Ad Damar exploration license.
Prior to that, in September 2022, the UK-Saudi consortium of Moxico Resources and Ajlan & Bros Mining Company were declared the winner of Khnaiguiyah exploration license, the Kingdom’s first licensing round under its new mining law.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



