Saudi Arabia announces 6 new mining opportunities to be presented at FMF 2023

Saudi Arabia has announced six new mining opportunities that will be presented at Future Minerals Forum 2023 (FMF 2023), which is taking place from 10 to 12 January at King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre in Riyadh.

The projects come under the accelerated mining exploration initiative, which was launched in January 2022, according to a press statement by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

The six sites are as follows:

1. Ar Ridaniyah site in Riyadh: Covering an area of more than 78 square kilometres (sq km), it has deposits of zinc and silver ore.

2. Umm Hadid site in Riyadh: Spread over an area of more than 246 sq km, it contains deposits of silver, lead, zinc and copper.

3. Jabal Idsas site in Riyadh: Spanning 121 sq km, it contains deposits rich in iron ore.

4. Bir Umq in Madinah: Spanning an area of 187 sq km, the site is rich in copper and zinc.

5. Jabal Sahabiyah in Asir: The site, spread over 283 sq km, contains zinc, lead, copper and iron deposits.

6. Muhadad site in Asir: Spread over 139 sq km, the site contains copper, zinc and gold.

The kingdom had awarded two major exploration licenses last year. In October 2022, the Canadian-Saudi consortium of Barrick and Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Maaden) were awarded the Umm Ad Damar exploration license.

Prior to that, in September 2022, the UK-Saudi consortium of Moxico Resources and Ajlan & Bros Mining Company were declared the winner of Khnaiguiyah exploration license, the Kingdom’s first licensing round under its new mining law.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished







