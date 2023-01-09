FURA Gems appoints Mazars and initiates the certification process with the RJC

FURA Gems initiated the certification process with the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), demonstrating its commitment to responsible business practices on 11 Jan 2023.

The project will be headed by Mazars Switzerland, which will accompany FURA Gems and all its operating mining locations in Colombia for emeralds, Mozambique for rubies, and Australia for sapphire through the process of RJC preparation.

FURA has already registered its Australian location with RJC, and FURA will now look to expand the certification for the group and all its operating sites. With Mazar's support, FURA will target to complete the certification process on or before December 31, 2023, for all its operating locations.

Dev Shetty, Founder & CEO of FURA Gems said: "The certification process will enable us to formalize our commitment since our foundation: to provide the jewellery market with traceable, sustainably sourced colour gemstones. To achieve this, we have identified Mazars as the ideal partner to conduct the process throughout our production sites and at the headquarters level."

Franck Paucod, Partner at Mazars, explains, "We are confident that with our experiences in the gems and jewellery sector, we will be able to support FURA with its commitment to building the solid framework to achieve the RJC certification.”



