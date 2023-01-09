Exclusive

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research

The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...

19 december 2022

“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...

12 december 2022

Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...

05 december 2022

Ivanhoe surpasses production guidance at DRC copper mine

Ivanhoe Mines’ Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) produced 333 497 tonnes of copper in concentrate in 2022, an increase of 215% compared with 2021.
The miner raised the production guidance for Kamoa-Kakula in 2022 from an initial range of 290 000 t to 340 000 t, following the successful ramp-up of Kamoa Copper’s Phase 2 concentrator plant.
“Kamoa-Kakula has firmly established a record of excellence during the development of Phase 1 and Phase 2 operations, which has led to an industry-leading growth profile in terms of copper production that will continue as we bring Phase 3 online,” said company executive co-chairperson Robert Friedland.
“Kamoa-Kakula also stands out among its peers as one of the few mining operations worldwide to strongly deliver on its original 2022 production guidance, which is a further testament to the team of engineers and contractors who commissioned the Phase 2 concentrator several months ahead of schedule.”
The mine reported 93 288 t of copper floated, which includes the contained copper still in the circuit that was floated but has not yet been filtered to produce a final concentrate.
It had a balance of about 5 670 t of copper in the circuit as of December 31, which will be filtered into a final concentrate once the debottlenecking programme is complete.
Meanwhile, Kamoa-Kakula set 2023 production guidance at between 390,000 and 430,000 tonnes of copper in concentrate.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

