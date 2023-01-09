India's largest diamond processing company to open plant in Armenia

Today News

The largest Indian diamond processing company KGK Group will open a plant in Armenia, Minister of Economy of the Republic Vahan Kerobyan said.

According to him, KGK Group, which accounts for 8% of the global diamond market, will open a factory in the city of Abovyan within 1-2 months. The Minister presented the process of development of the diamond processing sector as a whole, mentioning a number of major investment projects, arka.am wrote.

"In 2020, the volume of exports of processed diamonds from Armenia amounted to $200 million, and this year this figure will reach about $ 400 million. There has never been such a figure in the history of our country. There are several large investments in the field of diamond processing. The largest of the investment projects is from the Indian KGK Group, thanks to which dozens of Armenian jewelers return to Armenia from foreign countries," he said.

According to the minister, KGK Group is expected to export $300 million worth of processed diamonds from Armenia next year.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





