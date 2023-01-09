Exclusive
"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...
09 january 2023
Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer
Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...
26 december 2022
“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research
The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...
19 december 2022
“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...
12 december 2022
Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...
05 december 2022
India's largest diamond processing company to open plant in Armenia
According to him, KGK Group, which accounts for 8% of the global diamond market, will open a factory in the city of Abovyan within 1-2 months. The Minister presented the process of development of the diamond processing sector as a whole, mentioning a number of major investment projects, arka.am wrote.
"In 2020, the volume of exports of processed diamonds from Armenia amounted to $200 million, and this year this figure will reach about $ 400 million. There has never been such a figure in the history of our country. There are several large investments in the field of diamond processing. The largest of the investment projects is from the Indian KGK Group, thanks to which dozens of Armenian jewelers return to Armenia from foreign countries," he said.
According to the minister, KGK Group is expected to export $300 million worth of processed diamonds from Armenia next year.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished