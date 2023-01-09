Exclusive
"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...
09 january 2023
Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer
Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...
26 december 2022
“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research
The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...
19 december 2022
“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...
12 december 2022
Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...
05 december 2022
Titan reports 12% business growth in Q3 of FY23
As per the quarterly update by Titan for Q3 FY23, the positive consumer sentiment helped all categories record healthy double-digit growths.
Titan continued network expansion by adding 111 stores in October-December, taking the total number to 2,362 at the end of the quarter.
During the quarter, Titan Jewellery, which generally contributes more than two-thirds of its revenue, achieved 11 per cent Y-O-Y growth. Higher-value purchases in the studded category and unique new collections for the season helped the division achieve an 11 per cent growth YoY. Studded jewelry outpaced plain gold jewelry and wedding sales grew in line with the division's overall sales.
Titan's 'Watches & Wearables' segment reported 14 per cent growth Y-o-Y. Eye care products and its Indian dress wear business Taneira expanded by 150 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by new store openings and healthy double-digit growth from existing stores.
