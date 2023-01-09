Exclusive

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research

The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...

19 december 2022

“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...

12 december 2022

Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...

05 december 2022

Sudan gold production breaks record in 2022

Sudan produced more than 18 tonnes of gold in 2022, which was the highest productivity in the country's mineral sector history.
Business Insider Africa quoted the country’s director of the general administration for supervision and control of production companies, Alaeldin Ali, as saying that the gold output was 18 tonnes and 637 kilogrammes from organized concession companies and companies dealing with traditional mining waste.
The country produced one tonne and 611 kilogrammes of gold in 2019.
The report suggested that gold smuggling continues to be a challenge for Sudan as artisanal mining drives much of the country's production.
“It is estimated that between 50% and 80% of Sudan's gold is smuggled out of the country,” reads the report.
The Central Bank of Sudan has since prohibited the export of gold by government agencies, foreigners, individuals, and companies (excluding concession companies operating in mining).
  
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

