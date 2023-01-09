Sudan gold production breaks record in 2022

Sudan produced more than 18 tonnes of gold in 2022, which was the highest productivity in the country's mineral sector history.

Business Insider Africa quoted the country’s director of the general administration for supervision and control of production companies, Alaeldin Ali, as saying that the gold output was 18 tonnes and 637 kilogrammes from organized concession companies and companies dealing with traditional mining waste.

The country produced one tonne and 611 kilogrammes of gold in 2019.

The report suggested that gold smuggling continues to be a challenge for Sudan as artisanal mining drives much of the country's production.

“It is estimated that between 50% and 80% of Sudan's gold is smuggled out of the country,” reads the report.

The Central Bank of Sudan has since prohibited the export of gold by government agencies, foreigners, individuals, and companies (excluding concession companies operating in mining).



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

