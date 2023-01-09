Exclusive

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research

The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...

19 december 2022

“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...

12 december 2022

Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...

05 december 2022

High demand for diamonds leads to Botswana budget surplus - report

Today
News

Improved demand for diamonds helped Botswana post a budget surplus for the six months through September, according to media reports.
Bloomberg quoted the finance ministry as saying that the southern African nation registered a budget surplus of $46.9 million or 0.55% of gross domestic product, in the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2023.
The budget surplus was anchored by a 66% increase in mineral revenues, mainly due to improved diamond exports. 
Debswana, a joint venture between De Beers and the Botswana government sold rough diamonds worth 54.9 billion pula in the 11 months through November 2022 compared to 38.1 billion pula in 2021.
However, the finance ministry said the projected budget deficit of 7.7 billion pula, or 3.4% of GDP, for the current fiscal year remains unchanged. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version