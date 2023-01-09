Exclusive

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research

The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...

19 december 2022

“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...

12 december 2022

Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...

05 december 2022

ICRA: Organised jewellery retailers’ revenue to grow by 20% YoY in FY2023

Today
News

ICRA expects the organised jewellery retailers in India to continue to outpace the industry over the medium term on the back of industry tailwinds in the form of accelerated shift in market demand from unorganised retailers and planned expansion of retail presence to capitalise on the tailwinds.
In its recent research report, the rating agency estimates its sample set of 15 major organised jewellers to record revenue growth of 20% YoY in FY2023 against the expected industry growth of 15% YoY in FY2023.
Domestic gold jewellery retail industry is likely to record a healthy growth of 15% YoY in FY2023 owing to robust growth recorded during H1 FY2023 mainly on account of Akshaya Tritiya and a low base, which was impacted by the pandemic last year. Demand growth in H2 FY2023 is likely to remain muted due to a high base on account of pent-up demand in Q3 FY2022. While the ongoing festive and wedding season sees healthy demand, evolving domestic inflation scenario, slow rural economic recovery and soft consumer sentiments remain the key demand constraints.
Kaushik Das, Vice President and Co-Group Head, ICRA: “The industry growth is likely to moderate to ~5% YoY in FY2024 due to the high base of FY2023, coupled with evolving macro-economic scenario."
Vipin Jindal, Assistant Vice President and Sector Head, ICRA, reiterated: "The total store count of ICRA’s sample set is expected to increase by 10% in the next 12-18 months, which is expected to translate into market share gains and economies of scale.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

