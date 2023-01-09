Exclusive

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world's largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period.

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds.

26 december 2022

“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research

The 'General Synthetic Research' R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located

19 december 2022

“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry

12 december 2022

Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy

05 december 2022

The Government of India looks to hike custom duty on jewelry in forthcoming Union Budget 2023

Today
News

The Indian government is considering increasing customs duties on about 35 items in the Union Budget 2023. Some of the items on which custom duty may be raised are: private jets, helicopters, high-end electronics, plastic goods, jewelry, high-gloss paper, and vitamins, said a report in the Economic Times.
The government's move is intended to curb imports and encourage local manufacturing of some of these products. The commerce and industry ministry had previously asked various ministries to provide a list of non-essential items whose imports should be discouraged through a tariff hike.
Policymakers are also aiming to discourage the import of non-essential goods as part of a long-term strategy to encourage domestic production. Quality control orders have also been issued to curb cheap imports of non-essential goods.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget on February 1, 2023. The Union Budget is being prepared amid continuing rate hike by many central banks and in the backdrop of high inflation across the world.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

