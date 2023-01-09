Exclusive

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

09 january 2023

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research

The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...

19 december 2022

“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...

12 december 2022

Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...

05 december 2022

Armada Metals renews Nyanga nickel-copper project permit for three years

Today
News

Armada Metals has renewed the permit of G5-150 which forms part of its Nyanga Nickel-Copper Project in Gabon for an additional three years until the end of November 2025.
The renewal of the permit allows Armada to continue exploring the northern extension of the 25-kilometre-long Libonga-Matchiti Trend (LMT) within which the high-priority Libonga North, Central and South exploration targets fall.
Armada said these targets will remain a focus, alongside other priority targets, in upcoming 2023 exploration programmes.
“The recent renewal of permit G5-150 for an additional three years is a significant achievement for Armada as we seek to explore the entire length of the 25km-long and highly prospective strike of the Libonga-Matchiti Trend,” said company chief executive Ross McGowan.
“Importantly, the renewal maintains the district-scale potential of the Nyanga Project, and we look forward to continuing advanced exploration over our highest priority targets within the renewed areas over the course of 2023.”
Meanwhile, the renewal of permit G5-150 has resulted in a reduction in the size of the tenement by about 18% to 1,230 square kilometers from 1,497 square kilometers.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

