Armada Metals renews Nyanga nickel-copper project permit for three years

Armada Metals has renewed the permit of G5-150 which forms part of its Nyanga Nickel-Copper Project in Gabon for an additional three years until the end of November 2025.

The renewal of the permit allows Armada to continue exploring the northern extension of the 25-kilometre-long Libonga-Matchiti Trend (LMT) within which the high-priority Libonga North, Central and South exploration targets fall.

Armada said these targets will remain a focus, alongside other priority targets, in upcoming 2023 exploration programmes.

“The recent renewal of permit G5-150 for an additional three years is a significant achievement for Armada as we seek to explore the entire length of the 25km-long and highly prospective strike of the Libonga-Matchiti Trend,” said company chief executive Ross McGowan.

“Importantly, the renewal maintains the district-scale potential of the Nyanga Project, and we look forward to continuing advanced exploration over our highest priority targets within the renewed areas over the course of 2023.”

Meanwhile, the renewal of permit G5-150 has resulted in a reduction in the size of the tenement by about 18% to 1,230 square kilometers from 1,497 square kilometers.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished