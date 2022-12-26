DMCC's new member registrations increase 23% in 2022

DMCC, the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise, has achieved its best-ever year for new member company registrations, attracting 3,049 new businesses to Dubai in 2022. An increase of 23% year-on-year, this breaks the previous record set in 2021 when DMCC registered 2,485 new members, according to a press release from DMCC.

The record growth was driven by prominent international demand, DMCC’s continued work within key commodities sectors, and the growing demand from blockchain and web3 businesses for space at the DMCC Crypto Centre, to the extent that the Crypto Centre is now home to over 500 companies. Each of these areas was underpinned by DMCC’s commitment to increasing the ease of setting up and doing business in Dubai.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Backed by a strong regional macroeconomic landscape, DMCC has been efficiently accelerating its growth strategy throughout 2022, focusing on supporting its member companies in high-impact sectors such as web3 and blockchain technologies, commodities and global trade. The unprecedented performance this year reflects this growth acceleration and highlights the significant value that DMCC adds to each of its members. I often view our member company registrations as a barometer for commercial and FDI activity in Dubai – these record-high numbers demonstrate burgeoning investor confidence in the emirate and the growing number of opportunities that Dubai presents.”

Feryal Ahmadi, Chief Operating Officer, DMCC, added: “Increasing our annual company registrations by 23% to reach 3,049 new members in 2022 sets a new baseline for DMCC. With a number of exciting new projects in the pipeline and the unwavering dedication of the entire DMCC team, I am confident that we can carry this momentum forward into 2023. Next year will see DMCC build on its position of strength by further enhancing its services and offerings and forging new partnerships across the globe, all with the ultimate aim of driving new trade flows through Dubai.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished