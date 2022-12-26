Diamond jewellery demand increases in UAE, as gold continues to shine

Jewellery sales picked up in 2022 on the back of the recovery in the economy and the massive increase of tourist inflows, as many retailers saw double-digit growth in numbers.
Gen Z customers preferring to buy diamond jewellery and trendy and lightweight jewellery in the lifestyle category, as opposed to heavy pieces over gold jewellery are some of the most significant trends emerging in the market.
Investment in gold has also shot up amongst both young and old investors due to gold continuing its position as a safe-haven investment.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished