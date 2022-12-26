Diamond jewellery demand increases in UAE, as gold continues to shine

Gold jewellers in Dubai say that preference for diamond jewellery and alternative metals such as platinum, silver, rose gold, and white gold has increased among young consumers, while the demand for traditional jewellery still holds good. While personalised designs are also becoming a vogue among shoppers in the post-pandemic period, the younger consumers’ jewellery preferences are consistently evolving, influenced by affordability, minimalism, cultural trends and the growing popularity of all-season jewellery.

Jewellery sales picked up in 2022 on the back of the recovery in the economy and the massive increase of tourist inflows, as many retailers saw double-digit growth in numbers.

Gen Z customers preferring to buy diamond jewellery and trendy and lightweight jewellery in the lifestyle category, as opposed to heavy pieces over gold jewellery are some of the most significant trends emerging in the market.

Investment in gold has also shot up amongst both young and old investors due to gold continuing its position as a safe-haven investment.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished