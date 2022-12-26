Exclusive

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse

Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research

The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...

19 december 2022

“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...

12 december 2022

Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...

05 december 2022

Hong Kong's jewellery retail sales dips by 8.3% in November 2022

On January 4, 2023, the Census and Statistics Department (C&SD), Government of HongKong released the latest figures on retail sales for November 2022.
According to the report, sales of jewellery, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts decreased by 8.3% in value, compared to sales registered in November 2021.
Also, the total retail sales in November 2022 at $29.5 bn decreased by 4.2% compared with the same month in 2021. Due to the effect of price changes, the volume of total retail sales in November 2022 decreased by 5.3% compared with November 2021 figures.
Meanwhile, the government spokesman has pointed out that while tightened financial conditions will continue to weigh on local consumption demand, the further relaxation of social distancing measures and continued improvement in labour market conditions will provide support. In addition, the expected increase in visitor arrivals should benefit retail sales performance.

 Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

