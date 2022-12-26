Mastercard SpendingPulse: Jewelry trade decreased by 5.4% in the USA during the holiday season

The volume of retail jewelry in the United States during the holiday season, which lasted from November 1 to December 24, decreased by 5.4% year-on-year. These data was published by the Mastercard SpendingPulse information service.

Mastercard SpendingPulse measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment and is not adjusted for inflation.

In total U.S. retail sales excluding automotive increased 7.6% year-over-year this holiday season. Online sales grew 10.6% compared to the same period last year, the preliminary insights show. This holiday season, e-commerce made up 21.6% of total retail sales, up from 20.9% in 2021 and 20.6% in 2020. The channel continues to experience elevated growth as consumers prioritize convenience and availability of discounts.

Black Friday sustains its title as the top spending day of the 2022 holiday season, up +12% year-over-year excluding automotive.

“Inflation altered the way U.S. consumers approached their holiday shopping – from hunting for the best deals to making trade-offs that stretched gift-giving budgets,” said Michelle Meyer, North America Chief Economist, Mastercard Economics Institute. “Consumers and retailers navigated the season well, displaying resilience amid increasing economic pressures.”



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





