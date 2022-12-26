Global Commodities Holdings to launch nickel trade platform in February

UK-based Global Commodities Holdings (GCH) said its planned physical nickel trading platform will launch in late February, and expects it to eventually offer an alternative to the London Metal Exchange's (LME) nickel futures contract, lse.co.uk wrote.

Many investors, traders, consumers and producers abandoned LME nickel after chaotic trading last March saw prices double to a record above $100,000 tonnes in a disorderly market, prompting the exchange to suspend nickel trading for more than a week.

GCH lists major mining groups Glencore, Anglo American, BHP Group and Rio Tinto as shareholders, and is headed by former LME CEO Martin Abbott.

The company, which already offers a physical coal trading platform, said in December its nickel project with buyers and sellers trading directly with each other would go live in the first quarter of this year.

Abbott said nickel prices on the GCH platform will be used to create an index which eventually could be used to create futures that could compete with the LME contract.

The platform will be open to consumers, producers and merchants that are directly involved in the physical market, but not to funds that are not involved in the physical market or algorithmic traders.

It will also be open to Russian metal, which has not been targeted by sanctions imposed after Moscow invaded Ukraine. However, the decision on accepting Russian nickel will be made by the individual companies on the platform, Abbott said.

Nickel is mainly used to make stainless steel, but its role in electric vehicle batteries is growing.

Global Commodities Holdings запустит платформу для торговли никелем в феврале

Британская Global Commodities Holdings (GCH) заявила, что ее планируемая платформа для торговли физическим никелем будет запущена в конце февраля, и ожидает, что в конечном итоге она предложит альтернативу фьючерсному контракту на никель Лондонской биржи металлов (LME), lse.co.uk написал.

Многие инвесторы, трейдеры, потребители и производители отказались от никеля LME после того, как на хаотичных торгах в марте прошлого года цены удвоились до рекордно высокого уровня в 100 000 долларов за тонну на беспорядочном рынке, что побудило биржу приостановить торги никелем более чем на неделю.

GCH перечисляет крупнейшие горнодобывающие группы Glencore, Anglo American, BHP Group и Rio Tinto в качестве акционеров и возглавляется бывшим генеральным директором LME Мартином Эбботтом.

Компания, которая уже предлагает физическую платформу для торговли углем, заявила в декабре, что ее никелевый проект с покупателями и продавцами, торгующими напрямую друг с другом, заработает в первом квартале этого года.

"Мы сделаем это где-нибудь в конце февраля", - сказал Эбботт агентству Рейтер. "Возможность появилась с никелем... ряд крупнейших в мире производителей никеля уже являются акционерами и участниками бизнеса".

Эбботт сказал, что цены на никель на платформе GCH будут использоваться для создания индекса, который в конечном итоге может быть использован для создания фьючерсов, которые могли бы конкурировать с контрактом LME.

Платформа будет открыта для потребителей, производителей и продавцов, которые непосредственно вовлечены в физический рынок, но не для фондов, которые не вовлечены в физический рынок, или алгоритмических трейдеров.

Он также будет открыт для российского металла, который не попал под санкции, введенные после вторжения Москвы в Украину. Однако решение о принятии российского никеля будет приниматься отдельными компаниями на платформе, сказал Эбботт.

Никель в основном используется для изготовления нержавеющей стали, но его роль в аккумуляторах электромобилей растет.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





