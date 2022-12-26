Exclusive
"Surat Diamond Bourse will become the voice of industry in the coming days," says Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, looks towards the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) to play an important role in turning Surat into the world’s largest manufacturing and trading diamond hub in a short period. Vallabhbhai dreamed...
Today
Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer
Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...
26 december 2022
“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research
The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...
19 december 2022
“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...
12 december 2022
Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...
05 december 2022
Diamond prices end year with decline
Polished prices continued to decline in most categories. The RapNet Diamond Index (RAPI™) for 1-carat diamonds fell 1.5% during the month and was down 10.7% for the full year.
RAPI for 0.30-carat rose 1.2% in December. The volume of 0.30-carat, D to H, IF to VS diamonds on RapNet declined around 60% during 2022, with lower supply contributing to the upturn in prices in November-December.
The midstream held historically high inventory in December. There were 1.77 million diamonds on RapNet as of January 1 - the same as a year earlier but 46% more than on January 1, 2020. Suppliers reduced prices to offload less-popular goods and raise liquidity.
Manufacturers kept polished production low. That fueled concern for post-holiday restocking, as there have been fewer newly manufactured stones available than usual. Many expect De Beers to reduce its rough prices in January to stimulate demand, especially after prices on the secondary market decreased in the fourth quarter.
Polished trading was sluggish due to the seasonal lull, the lingering economic uncertainty, and the slowdown in China. Although China eased its Covid-19 lockdowns last month, another outbreak stifled the recovery ahead of the January 22 Lunar New Year.
US jewelry sales fell 5.4% year on year in November-December, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse. General retail grew 8% as consumers sought a mixture of gift products and experiences over the holiday period. Consumer confidence also rose as the outlook for inflation and employment improved, The Conference Board reported.
Jewelers are not rushing to buy, and the trade has muted expectations for the post-holiday inventory replenishment that typically occurs in January. After the continued price declines of December, dealers remain unsure whether market conditions will carry on the downward trend of 2022 or return to growth in the year ahead.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished